So who inside the Trump team doesn't have ties to Russia?

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school Pause

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:01 CAMPAIGN AD: 'Jon Ossoff: The Truth Strikes Back'

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change