Sessions says he would consider recusing himself from DOJ investigation into Russia ties if necessary

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

1:46 CPAC goers talk Trump controversies