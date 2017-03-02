GOP’s Tim Scott uses distinctive role in Senate as fodder for zingers

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs Pause

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama