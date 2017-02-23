Larry Kemp is a Democrat who opposes Obamacare

About half of Americans still have healthcare through their employer. The Affordable Care Act impacted employer-based healthcare plans, changing rules on lifetime limits and pre-existing conditions, birth control and much more. If the Trump administration decides to replace or repeal ACA, these benefits could disappear.
At the daily White House press briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer answered a question regarding the conflicts in the White House over a change to policy regarding transgender bathrooms in schools and other government buildings. (courtesy: White House)
President Donald Trump announced Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new pick for national security adviser. During an unscheduled event at his Palm Beach club, Trump said McMaster was "a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience." Keith Kellogg, who had been his acting adviser, will now serve as the National Security Council chief of staff.
Sen. Democratic leader Chuck Schumer commented on the AP report that the Trump administration might be considering National Guard troops to "round up" immigrants, calling it "despicable" and "un-American."
African-American journalist April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks asked President Donald Trump during a press conference on Thursday if he would include the Congressional Black Caucus in conversations about his “urban agenda.” He responded with "Do you want to set up the meeting?" and "Are they friends of yours?"
President Donald Trump said during a White House news conference on Thursday that he "had nothing to do with Russia" during the campaign. He initially did not provide a straight answer whether or not anyone on his staff had made contacts, but when pressed by reporters, he later said he wasn't aware of any.