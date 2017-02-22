Lela Williams Morris on Trump

Lela Williams Morris of Weatherford, Texas talks about the issues that have come up since Donald Trump's inauguration.
Trump names Alexander Acosta as pick for labor secretary

President Donald Trump announced Alexander Acosta as his new pick for secretary of labor during a news conference on Thursday at the White House. Acosta's nomination follows Andrew Puzder’s decision to withdraw his nomination. Acosta is the dean of Florida International University's law school and is a former U.S. attorney for the southern district of Florida. He would be Trump's first and only Hispanic Cabinet member.

Friedman: 'There is no excuse' for my campaign language

David Friedman, who President Donald Trump picked to be his ambassador to Israel, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committe on Thursday that he regrets using "partisan rhetoric" during the 2016 presidential campaign. Friedman had called J Street, a liberal Jewish advocacy group, "worse than kapos," a reference to Jews who helped the Nazis imprison fellow Jews during the Holocaust.

Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

President Donald Trump said during a joint press conference on Wednesday that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned amid concern over ties with Russia, is a "wonderful man" who was treated "very, very unfairly by the media." Trump also asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "hold back" on building Jewish settlements in order to pursue peace negotiations with the Palestinians.

Trump, Netanyahu talk peace efforts in first joint White House appearance

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the Iran nuclear deal, radical Islamic terrorism and peace efforts between Israel and Palestine during a joint news conference at the White House on Wednesday. Netanyahu said the relationship between the U.S. and Israel is strong, but "under your leadership, I'm confident that it will get even stronger."

