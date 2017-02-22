Lela Williams Morris on Trump

Sen. Democratic leader Chuck Schumer commented on the AP report that the Trump administration might be considering National Guard troops to "round up" immigrants, calling it "despicable" and "un-American."
African-American journalist April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks asked President Donald Trump during a press conference on Thursday if he would include the Congressional Black Caucus in conversations about his “urban agenda.” He responded with "Do you want to set up the meeting?" and "Are they friends of yours?"
President Donald Trump announced Alexander Acosta as his new pick for secretary of labor during a news conference on Thursday at the White
House. Acosta's nomination follows Andrew Puzder’s decision to withdraw his nomination. Acosta is the dean of Florida International University's law
school and is a former U.S. attorney for the southern district of Florida.
He would be Trump's first and only Hispanic Cabinet member.
David Friedman, who President Donald Trump picked to be his ambassador to Israel, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committe on Thursday that he regrets using "partisan rhetoric" during the 2016 presidential campaign. Friedman had called J Street, a liberal Jewish advocacy group, "worse than kapos," a reference to Jews who helped the Nazis imprison fellow Jews during the Holocaust.
Seema Verma testified at a hearing on her nomination to be administrator of the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Service on Thursday but would not discuss the Trump administration's proposed changes to the individual health insurance market.
President Donald Trump said during a joint press conference on Wednesday that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned amid concern over ties with Russia, is a "wonderful man" who was treated "very, very unfairly by the media." Trump also asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "hold back" on building Jewish settlements in order to pursue peace negotiations with the Palestinians.
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the Iran nuclear deal, radical Islamic terrorism and peace efforts between Israel and Palestine during a joint news conference at the White House on Wednesday. Netanyahu said the relationship between the U.S. and Israel is strong, but "under your leadership, I'm confident that it will get even stronger."