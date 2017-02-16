Mulvaney confirmed to lead Office of Management and Budget by Senate

The Senate voted 51-49 to confirm Rep. Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina as the government’s new budget chief Thursday, less than two weeks before the president is expected to present a pared-down “skinny” budget to Congress at the end of the month.
Mulvaney, known as a fiscal hard-liner, was confirmed despite the opposition of Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who cited the South Carolina Republican’s inability to remember voting for a defense spending cut when questioned at his confirmation hearing.
“Unfortunately, Congressman Mulvaney has spent his last six years in the House of Representatives pitting the national debt against our military,” he said Wednesday, when announcing he would vote against his confirmation.
Mulvaney also faced questions during two confirmation hearings about failing to pay federal taxes on a babysitter he had employed in 2000 until after his nomination in mid-December, which he said was a mistake he rectified when it was brought to his attention. Senate committee members still voted along party lines to advance his nomination to the full chamber.
Mulvaney has represented South Carolina’s 5th congressional district since 2011 and is expected to resign his position when he is sworn in, setting up a crowded Republican primary for his seat.
