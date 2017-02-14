McMahon confirmed to lead Small Business Administration

The Senate voted 81-19 to confirm Linda McMahon, former wrestling entertainment executive, to lead the Small Business Administration.
C-SPAN

White House

Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

During the daily press briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the success of the raid in Yemen that left one American soldier and multiple civilians dead last week. Spicer said anyone, including Senator John McCain, who undermines the success of the mission does disservice to the slain 36-year-old Chief Special Operator William Ryan Owens and owes an apology to the fallen Navy SEAL.

Congress

Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

Banned from speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the nomination of Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) met with civil rights leaders and other Democrats right outside the Senate floor. Warren suggested everyone re-read the 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King urging the Senate to reject Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination as a federal judge.

Politics & Government

Senators debate rebuke of Warren

Sen. Jeff Sessions appears headed toward confirmation. Democrats harshly criticized Sessions for being too close to Trump, too harsh on immigrants, and too weak on civil rights. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was given a rare rebuke Tuesday evening for quoting Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor.

White House

Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

President Donald Trump held a meeting on Tuesday with county sheriffs. Trump said he would work to expand "abuse-deterring drugs" in an effort to combat the opioid epidemic, while reiterating the need for a strong border. He also said his government was committed to creating strong borders and supporting country sheriffs in their work.

Politics & Government Videos