McMahon confirmed to lead Small Business Administration

Japan's prime minister described the U.S. as the "champion of democracy," and President Donald Trump spoke highly of the "great friendship" that has formed between the two of them at a White House news conference Friday.
Sen. Jeff Sessions was sworn in as attorney general on Thursday morning. "He's devoted his life to the cause of justice and believes deeply that all people are equals in the eyes of the law," President Trump said about Sessions.
During the daily press briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the success of the raid in Yemen that left one American soldier and multiple civilians dead last week. Spicer said anyone, including Senator John McCain, who undermines the success of the mission does disservice to the slain 36-year-old Chief Special Operator William Ryan Owens and owes an apology to the fallen Navy SEAL.
Sen. Jeff Merkley read portion of Coretta Scott King's three-decades-old letter shortly after Sen. Elizabeth Warren was stopped from quoting it during the rest of debate on Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination.
Banned from speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the nomination of Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) met with civil rights leaders and other Democrats right outside the Senate floor. Warren suggested everyone re-read the 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King urging the Senate to reject Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination as a federal judge.
Sen. Jeff Sessions appears headed toward confirmation. Democrats harshly criticized Sessions for being too close to Trump, too harsh on immigrants, and too weak on civil rights. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was given a rare rebuke Tuesday evening for quoting Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor.
President Donald Trump held a meeting on Tuesday with county sheriffs. Trump said he would work to expand "abuse-deterring drugs" in an effort to combat the opioid epidemic, while reiterating the need for a strong border. He also said his government was committed to creating strong borders and supporting country sheriffs in their work.