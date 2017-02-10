Warring Democrats put rage on ice for party chairman’s contest

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia Pause

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

2:43 Tom Price sworn in as HHS secretary

1:20 Washington State AG on ruling against travel ban: 'complete victory'

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor