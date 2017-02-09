Twitter reacts to #9thCircuit travel ban ruling

Trump immediately took to Twitter, as did many others, after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals refused to reinstate the president's temporary travel ban.
Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

Banned from speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the nomination of Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) met with civil rights leaders and other Democrats right outside the Senate floor. Warren suggested everyone re-read the 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King urging the Senate to reject Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination as a federal judge.

Senators debate rebuke of Warren

Sen. Jeff Sessions appears headed toward confirmation. Democrats harshly criticized Sessions for being too close to Trump, too harsh on immigrants, and too weak on civil rights. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was given a rare rebuke Tuesday evening for quoting Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor.

