Twitter reacts to #9thCircuit travel ban ruling

Sen. Jeff Merkley read portion of Coretta Scott King's three-decades-old letter shortly after Sen. Elizabeth Warren was stopped from quoting it during the rest of debate on Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination.
Banned from speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the nomination of Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) met with civil rights leaders and other Democrats right outside the Senate floor. Warren suggested everyone re-read the 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King urging the Senate to reject Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination as a federal judge.
Sen. Jeff Sessions appears headed toward confirmation. Democrats harshly criticized Sessions for being too close to Trump, too harsh on immigrants, and too weak on civil rights. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was given a rare rebuke Tuesday evening for quoting Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor.
President Donald Trump threatened to "destroy" the career of a Texas state senator in a meeting with sheriffs from around the country Tuesday. Sheriff Harold Eavenson of Rockwall County, Texas cited an unnamed state senator who backed a law making civil forfeiture illegal until a person has been convicted of a crime.
Vice President Mike Pence cast a tiebreaking vote for Betsy DeVos. It was the first time in U.S. history that a Cabinet secretary’s confirmation required a vice president’s tiebreaking vote to succeed.
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton says "the future is female" in a new video statement made for the MAKERS Conference in California. She cited the demonstrators who participated in the Women's March as an example.
President Donald Trump speaks to troops on Monday while visiting the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa Bay, Fla. "We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism and we will not allow it to take root in our country," Trump said.