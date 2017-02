More Videos

0:30 Trump threatens to "destroy" career of Texas state senator who opposes sheriff on civil forfeiture

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

1:20 Hillary Clinton: The future is female

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

7:24 Senate votes to advance DeVos nomination

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

0:14 Schwarzenegger to Trump: 'Why don't we switch jobs?'

1:08 Trump: Pray for Arnold if we can for those ratings

1:22 Trump on 'tough' phone calls: Don't worry about it

1:39 White House press secretary takes questions on Skype for the first time

4:45 Hatch on Senate panel advancing nominations on party-line vote