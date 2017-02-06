The people behind the Women’s March are calling for a women’s strike

On Monday, the national Women’s March called for women to strike for a day in a series of social posts that each received thousands of likes and shares.
The posts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook were captioned, “The will of the people will stand,” and said that a date would soon be announced for the strike.
The will of the people will stand. pic.twitter.com/SKJCRLhRKn— Women's March (@womensmarch) February 6, 2017
Celebrities such as Jessica Chastain were among the 12,000 who had retweeted the post by Monday afternoon. Pop duo Tegan and Sara and comic Corinne Fisher also voiced support for the idea.
This is what I'm talking about. Hit 'em in the wallet. https://t.co/rEj1ckAjra— CORINNE FISHER (@PhilanthropyGal) February 6, 2017
An editorial in the Guardian by women writers and academics Monday called for a strike, as well, proposing March 8 as the date.
The Women’s March on Jan. 21, according to the organization’s website, saw more than 1 million people flock to Washington D.C. the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Satellite demonstrations in cities around the world drew an estimated 5 million.
Thousands of people in the Valley also joined the marches. In Fresno, approximately 2,000 gathered on the corner of Blackstone and Nees avenues to march down the sidewalk with signs. Another protest in Visalia saw a few hundred people demonstrating at Blain Park, and a group of protesters gathered in Oakhurst despite rain and snow.
