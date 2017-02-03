Senate votes to advance DeVos nomination

“It’s time we’re going to be a little tough, folks,” President Donald Trump told the audience at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday. “We’re taken advantage of by every nation in the world virtually. It’s not going to happen anymore.”
For the first time, the White House press briefing also took questions via Skype. Lars Larson, a conservative talk show host, was among the first group of people to ask a question at a White House presser without being in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) made a statement after the Senate Finance Committee suspended rules requiring Democrats to be present during voting to advance the nominations for Treasury secretary and Health and Human Services secretary. The same day, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send the nomination of Jeff Sessions for attorney general to the full Senate.
President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch is a U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge. He was born in Denver and is 49 years old. He’s the youngest Supreme Court nominee in nearly 25 years.
Senate Democrats signaled disapproval on Tuesday with President Donald Trump’s nominees for the Health and Treasury Departments by boycotting scheduled committee votes. Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) said he "can't understand" their actions.
During the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Jeff Sessions, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said about Sally Yates, who was ousted from her acting attorney general position on Monday, "she upheld her oath."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) held a news conference Sunday to talk about his opposition to President Trump’s executive action on immigration. He got chocked up when describing his dedication to fight the refugee ban.
Senate Democrats present a $1 trillion infrastructure bill for the nation's roads, airports, bridges and seaports, which they say would create 15 million jobs over 10 years. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called on President Trump to follow through on his campaign promise to invest in infrastructure and back their proposal.