Senate votes to advance DeVos nomination

The Senate voted 52-48 Friday to advance Betsy DeVos' nomination as Education secretary, paving the path for a final vote in the upper chamber.
C-SPAN

Politics & Government

Hatch on Senate panel advancing nominations on party-line vote

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) made a statement after the Senate Finance Committee suspended rules requiring Democrats to be present during voting to advance the nominations for Treasury secretary and Health and Human Services secretary. The same day, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send the nomination of Jeff Sessions for attorney general to the full Senate.

Congress

Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

Senate Democrats present a $1 trillion infrastructure bill for the nation's roads, airports, bridges and seaports, which they say would create 15 million jobs over 10 years. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called on President Trump to follow through on his campaign promise to invest in infrastructure and back their proposal.

Politics & Government Videos