Senate confirms Chao for Transportation Secretary by 93-6 vote

The Senate confirmed President Trump's choice for Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao, on Tuesday.
C-SPAN

Congress

Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

Senate Democrats present a $1 trillion infrastructure bill for the nation's roads, airports, bridges and seaports, which they say would create 15 million jobs over 10 years. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called on President Trump to follow through on his campaign promise to invest in infrastructure and back their proposal.

White House

Trump to CIA: 'I am 1000 percent with you'

During his first full day in office, President Donald Trump visited the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Virginia to thank intelligence officers for their service. “There is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump,” said the president.

Politics & Government Videos