Trump criticizes decision to commute ‘ungrateful traitor’ Chelsea Manning’s sentence

2:42 Trump's White House Pause

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

0:51 Press Secretary Spicer: President believes millions voted illegally

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts'

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'