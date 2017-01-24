White House defends Trump’s false belief millions voted illegally

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Tuesday repeated President Donald Trump’s false claim that millions of people voted illegally in November’s election.
Trump had made the claim in a meeting Monday with members of Congress, during which he lamented he lost the popular vote only because millions of undocumented immigrants unlawfully cast ballots in the presidential election.
When asked by reporters Tuesday about the claim, which has been repeatedly debunked, Spicer replied.
“The president does believe that, I think he's stated that before and stated his concern of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign and continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence people have brought to him,” Spicer said, declining to provide reporters any evidence of such voter fraud. “As I said I think the president has believed that for a while based on studies and information he has.”
Reporters asked if the administration will be investigating such a claim, which one journalist noted would be “a scandal of astronomical size.”
“We'll see where we go,” Spicer said, declining to commit to any investigation. “Let’s not prejudge what we may or may not do in the future.”
