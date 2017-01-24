Today in Trump tweets

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director Pause

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts'

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:57 After Trump's election, these women decided to run for office

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march