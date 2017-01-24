Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

During his first full day in office, President Donald Trump visited the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Virginia to thank intelligence officers for their service. “There is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump,” said the president.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and family attend a national prayer service on Saturday at Washington National Cathedral. The interfaith service is a tradition for new presidents and is hosted by the Episcopal parish.
From Ivanka to Hillary, and from Michelle to Kellyanne, fashion expert Hal Rubenstein gives his take on all the iconic and "ludicrous" outfits that were worn at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Friday. Hear what he has to say about Trump's signature red tie.
Around America on January 20, protesters turned to the streets to voice their opposition of Trump's presidency. From Washington State to Washington D.C., some marched peacefully while others burned flags and vehicles.
First, a break. Second, they ask people to submit ideas on what the future presidential center should be. The center will be based on the south side of Chicago and will also have projects that expand to around the country and the world.
Former president Barack Obama gave a farewell speech to White House staff, supporters and members of the military at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after the inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump.
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump escorted former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, to a military helicopter parked outside the East Front of the Capitol after Trump took the oath of office.