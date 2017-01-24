Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo was sworn in as CIA director, just an hour after the Senate confirmed him. Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office.
C-SPAN

White House

Trump to CIA: 'I am 1000 percent with you'

During his first full day in office, President Donald Trump visited the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Virginia to thank intelligence officers for their service. “There is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump,” said the president.

