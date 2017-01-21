Californians find solace in huge turnout at Women’s March in D.C.

2:44 Trump asks guests if he should keep tweeting, dances to 'My Way' Pause

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

5:06 President Obama surprises Josh Earnest during last press briefing