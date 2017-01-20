Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump takes to the oath of office to become the 45th president of the United States.
Pence about the Bushes: They're on the hearts of every American

Before speaking about the transition between the Obama administration and the Trump administration, Vice President-elect Mike Pence shared an update on and well wishes for George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. "This morning, we understand they had a good night last night but we encourage every American to remember President Bush and his wonderful wife Barbara in their prayers," stated Pence.

Man claims DeploraBall protesters beat him

Protesters and supporters of President-elect Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington, D.C. called the "DeploraBall" on Thursday. Police used chemical spray on some protesters to try to control the unruly crowd. One Trump supporter said his hat had been taken. Another man said demonstrators had beaten him up.

Obama holds last press conference of his presidency

President Obama thanked the Washington press corps during his last press conference Wednesday and spoke of the media's importance in a democracy. "It goes without saying that essential to that is a free press. That is part of how this place, this country, this grand experiment of self-government has to work," Obama said.

