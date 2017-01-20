Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

Vice President-elect Mike Pence took a moment during a news conference on Thursday to thank President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. "The cooperation that the outgoing administration has extended in this transition effort would make everyone proud," said Pence.
Before speaking about the transition between the Obama administration and the Trump administration, Vice President-elect Mike Pence shared an update on and well wishes for George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. "This morning, we understand they had a good night last night but we encourage every American to remember President Bush and his wonderful wife Barbara in their prayers," stated Pence.
A comment about Valium made by Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kans.) to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) during Steve Mnuchin's treasury secretary confirmation hearing Thursday led to a minute and a half of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Roberts disagreeing about the propriety of such a comment. It meant to be as humor said Roberts to the Senate Finance Committee.
Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department.
Protesters and supporters of President-elect Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington, D.C. called the "DeploraBall" on Thursday. Police used chemical spray on some protesters to try to control the unruly crowd. One Trump supporter said his hat had been taken. Another man said demonstrators had beaten him up.
President Obama thanked the Washington press corps during his last press conference Wednesday and spoke of the media's importance in a democracy. "It goes without saying that essential to that is a free press. That is part of how this place, this country, this grand experiment of self-government has to work," Obama said.
Near the beginning of his final press conference as president, President Obama took a few moments to talk about the hospitalization of George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. He called them "really good people" and praised them for their support over the years.