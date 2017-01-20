Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

Before speaking about the transition between the Obama administration and the Trump administration, Vice President-elect Mike Pence shared an update on and well wishes for George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. "This morning, we understand they had a good night last night but we encourage every American to remember President Bush and his wonderful wife Barbara in their prayers," stated Pence.
A comment about Valium made by Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kans.) to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) during Steve Mnuchin's treasury secretary confirmation hearing Thursday led to a minute and a half of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Roberts disagreeing about the propriety of such a comment. It meant to be as humor said Roberts to the Senate Finance Committee.
Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department.
Protesters and supporters of President-elect Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington, D.C. called the "DeploraBall" on Thursday. Police used chemical spray on some protesters to try to control the unruly crowd. One Trump supporter said his hat had been taken. Another man said demonstrators had beaten him up.
Near the beginning of his final press conference as president, President Obama took a few moments to talk about the hospitalization of George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. He called them "really good people" and praised them for their support over the years.
DC marijuana (DCMJ), a pro-marijuana legalization group, plans to "gift" 4,000 joints on inauguration day on the streets of Washington, D.C., encouraging the public to light them up at the 4:20 mark of the new Trump administration. Marijuana activists fear the progress made on legalization and reform may be lost under a new Republican-led government.
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest reflects on his career as President Obama's spokesperson and explores what a new administration might mean for the relationship between the media and the president in Trump's White House.
Rep. Roger Marshall of Kansas talks about the day his son, Cal, taught House Speaker Paul Ryan how to "dab" during the swearing-in photo opp with members of the 115th Congress and their families. Marshall says Ryan has been seen "dabbing" across the chamber as well "trying to teach other people the nomenclature."