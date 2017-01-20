Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

President-elect Donald Trump, wife Melania Trump and family attend an inauguration day church service on Friday at St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House.
Pence about the Bushes: They're on the hearts of every American

Before speaking about the transition between the Obama administration and the Trump administration, Vice President-elect Mike Pence shared an update on and well wishes for George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. "This morning, we understand they had a good night last night but we encourage every American to remember President Bush and his wonderful wife Barbara in their prayers," stated Pence.

Man claims DeploraBall protesters beat him

Protesters and supporters of President-elect Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington, D.C. called the "DeploraBall" on Thursday. Police used chemical spray on some protesters to try to control the unruly crowd. One Trump supporter said his hat had been taken. Another man said demonstrators had beaten him up.

Prepping for inaugural pot protest

DC marijuana (DCMJ), a pro-marijuana legalization group, plans to "gift" 4,000 joints on inauguration day on the streets of Washington, D.C., encouraging the public to light them up at the 4:20 mark of the new Trump administration. Marijuana activists fear the progress made on legalization and reform may be lost under a new Republican-led government.

