Sonny Perdue is Trump's pick for agriculture secretary

Trump nominated the former Georgia governor to head the agriculture department.
Obama holds last press conference of his presidency

President Obama thanked the Washington press corps during his last press conference Wednesday and spoke of the media's importance in a democracy. "It goes without saying that essential to that is a free press. That is part of how this place, this country, this grand experiment of self-government has to work," Obama said.

