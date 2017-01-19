Sonny Perdue is Trump's pick for agriculture secretary

A comment about Valium made by Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kans.) to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) during Steve Mnuchin's treasury secretary confirmation hearing Thursday led to a minute and a half of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Roberts disagreeing about the propriety of such a comment. It meant to be as humor said Roberts to the Senate Finance Committee.
Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department.
President Obama thanked the Washington press corps during his last press conference Wednesday and spoke of the media's importance in a democracy. "It goes without saying that essential to that is a free press. That is part of how this place, this country, this grand experiment of self-government has to work," Obama said.
Near the beginning of his final press conference as president, President Obama took a few moments to talk about the hospitalization of George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. He called them "really good people" and praised them for their support over the years.
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest reflects on his career as President Obama's spokesperson and explores what a new administration might mean for the relationship between the media and the president in Trump's White House.
Rep. Roger Marshall of Kansas talks about the day his son, Cal, taught House Speaker Paul Ryan how to "dab" during the swearing-in photo opp with members of the 115th Congress and their families. Marshall says Ryan has been seen "dabbing" across the chamber as well "trying to teach other people the nomenclature."
"We know of no specific, credible threat directed toward the Inauguration. However, that is only part of the story," said Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. He revealed that at least 700,000 people were expected and that 99 different organizations intended to demonstrate near the area.
During Dr. Ben Carson's confirmation hearing to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sought assurance that among the billions of dollars that HUD distributes in grants and loans "not $1 will go to benefit President-elect Donald Trump or his family."