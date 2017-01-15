At inaugural rehearsal, Trump sub sports military haircut

The hair was the giveaway.
The man in the black coat, white shirt and red tie who raised his right hand as if to take the oath of the nation's highest office on Sunday sported a military trim.
And that was just one way to tell that Greg Lowery, a 53-year-old vocalist in the Army band, was no Donald Trump, and this wasn't the real thing.
But the sergeant major was a game stand-in for the soon-to-be 45th president at an inauguration dress rehearsal on the Capitol's West Front. As was Spc. Sara Corry, who arranges music for the band and wore a white peacoat and nude pumps to stand in for Trump's wife, Melania. The goal was to practice events so everything goes off as flawlessly — and on time — as possible for the actual swearing-in.
Lowery, who said his role was to "look the part as much as possible," said the substitutes were chosen primarily because they were as tall as the people they were playing. He bought a new, red tie for the assignment, though he acknowledged it wasn't Trump brand.
