Carson faces HUD confirmation hearing

Ben Carson, the former Republican presidential candidate and neurosurgeon, appeared Thursday before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs for his confirmation hearing to be the next secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Carson, who has no prior experience in government, was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the department in December despite a renowned career as a neurosurgeon and little experience with housing policy. Should he be confirmed, Carson would lead a $47 billion agency responsible for providing affordable housing to millions of Americans.
Though Carson never personally lived in public housing, he said in his opening remarks that growing up in inner-city Detroit had given him an intimate understanding of housing insecurity and strengthened his desire to “make America’s neighborhoods stronger and more inclusive.”
He proposed a holistic approach that would “include the areas of healthcare, education, jobs and the skills to do them.”
“We need to work across silos,” he said in prepared remarks. “I intend to do that at HUD, should you confirm me.”
Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, a Republican, introduced Carson to the committee and invoked Carson’s well-documented journey from an impoverished childhood to success “at the highest levels of medicine” as proof of Carson’s effectiveness should be become HUD secretary.
“HUD needs a leader who knows how to overcome tough obstacles, someone when told, ‘you’ll never be able to do that,’ finds a way to do that,” Rubio said. “That is what Ben Carson has done his entire life.”
But some committee members indicated early in the hearing that they planned to probe what Carson’s past conservative proposals might mean for the department under his leadership.
Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, a Democrat, indicated in his remarks before Carson’s opening statement that he was concerned about Carson’s “seemingly contradictory views” on HUD’s role, noting Carson’s past proposal to slash assistance programs by 10 percent annually until the budget was balanced.
