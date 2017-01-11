Volkswagen to pay largest penalty ever given to automaker by U.S. government

Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felonies and will pay $4.3 billion in a deal reached with the U.S. government following emissions cheating and a scheme to cover it up. Six high-level VW employees were also indicted on charges including conspiracy to defraud, wire fraud and violation of the Clean Air Act. The company will now receive three years probation with an independent monitor overseeing their compliance and control measures.
C-SPAN

Politics & Government

RFK Jr. to chair Trump commission on vaccine safety

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York Tuesday after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. He shared that Trump asked him to lead a panel on vaccine safety, and that Trump has doubts on current vaccine policy. Kennedy Jr. has been a skeptic of established vaccine science.

Politics & Government

Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Actress Meryl Streep took a moment to talk about President-elect Donald Trump as she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California. She called Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter while on the campaign trail the year's performance that most "stunned her." Streep went on to say that when people in power act as bullies, everyone loses.

Politics & Government Videos