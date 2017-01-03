Trump criticizes House Republicans vote on ethics office

President-elect Donald Trump criticized a House Republicans vote Monday night that would substantially weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics, the independent ethics body that investigates possible wrongdoing by lawmakers, and suggested that other issues should be higher on the legislative agenda.
In two tweets Tuesday morning, Trump said Congress had “so many other things of far greater importance” to address, including healthcare and tax reform.
“With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority,” he asked.
With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017
........may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! #DTS— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017
The House Republicans’ action Monday night would place the independent office under the control of the House Oversight Committee and bars the body from investigating cases without the committee’s permission.
