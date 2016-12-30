Charlie Sheen thinks he and Ted Cruz could beat Donald Trump in 2020, apparently

2:42 Trump's White House Pause

2:22 Pence: The American people have elected their new champion

1:42 Trump reshuffles campaign staff - Election Rewind

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House