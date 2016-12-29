He was one of America’s finest statesmen. But at first, he wasn’t old enough to be one.

1:44 What do the polls mean? Pause

2:29 Candidates who lead post convention polls have won presidency since 1948

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

1:48 Christmas miniature doubles as little love story

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House