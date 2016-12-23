Donald Trump and Tiger Woods play golf together in Florida

Just hours after one of his tweets sent social media users into hysterics and prompted countless hot takes from observers, he sought refuge in one of his favorite places: the golf course.
He, of course, is star athlete Tiger Woods. But the same set of circumstances could just as easily apply to his golfing partner Friday in West Palm Beach, Florida: President-elect Donald Trump.
Here's a first look at Donald Trump and Tiger Woods play... https://t.co/btR7tPDzGV via @billballentine #golfnews pic.twitter.com/IXuWLecRd8— Bill Ballentine (@billballentine) December 23, 2016
Tiger Woods and Donald Trump hit the golf course (via @izzy_pecoraro) pic.twitter.com/qD9w7uqi0b— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2016
Photos and reports of the Republican and Woods playing at Trump’s course come on the heels of controversy for both men. On Thursday, Woods tweeted out a shirtless picture of himself with the caption: “Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back!” prompting widespread ridicule. Trump, meanwhile, has come under fire for a recent tweet in which he called for the United States to expand its nuclear arsenal.
Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016
The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016
Trump’s love of golf has been well documented in the past, with Golf Digest ranking him as one of the best players in Washington D.C. He also owns 16 golf courses around the world as part of Trump Organization, his personal company that has raised concerns among some about potential conflicts of interest once he becomes president, per ESPN.
This is not the first time Trump and Woods have met, per Golf Digest. Both men maintain residences in Palm Beach, and Trump presented Woods with the winner’s trophy for the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship at one of his golf courses.
Woods also played golf with President Obama in 2013, in a round that cost taxpayers nearly $3.6 million, according to ABC News. In the past, Trump has criticized Obama for playing golf during his presidency multiple times, even saying once that “he played more golf last year than Tiger Woods,” per Golf.com.
