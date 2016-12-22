Former football coach didn’t meet with Trump. He just told everyone he did.

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football" Pause

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

1:38 Clinton's back and so is the obsession with Trump's hair - Election Rewind

0:40 Trump: Obama was born in the United States. Period.

2:42 Trump's White House

3:58 Pantsuit-clad flashmob pays homage to Hillary Clinton

1:09 Kansas' Secretary of State says U.S. could pay for Trump's wall

2:22 Pence: The American people have elected their new champion

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'