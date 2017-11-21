Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

More Videos

    Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the House of Assembly of the Zimbabwe Parliament, said President Robert Mugabe has resigned on Nov. 21, 2017.

Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the House of Assembly of the Zimbabwe Parliament, said President Robert Mugabe has resigned on Nov. 21, 2017.
How North Korea evades sanctions

The United Nations has tried to limit North Korea’s resources — and cripple its nuclear program — by imposing limits on trade. Here’s how the country skirts those sanctions.

Assange: A timeline of the investigation

As it's confirmed the rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been dropped by Sweden's Director of Public Prosecution, here's a look back at the key moments from the issuing of an arrest warrant back in 2010.

Making batteries from glass bottles

Researchers at the University of California have used waste glass bottles to create nanosilicon anodes for high-performance lithium-ion batteries. The batteries will extend the range of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and provide m