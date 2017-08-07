Young South Koreans find their political voice

Dubbed the "lost generation," millennials in South Korea have a new found appreciation for the political process after nine months of government turmoil. Their main concern is economic opportunity.
Alexa Ard and Stuart Leavenworth McClatchy
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

Survivors and relatives of victims from the 2002 Bali bombing reacted to news that the chief war crimes prosecutor had sworn out terror charges against Indonesian detainee Riduan “Hambali” Isomuddin at Guantánamo Bay in connection with the attack.

Assange: A timeline of the investigation

As it's confirmed the rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been dropped by Sweden's Director of Public Prosecution, here's a look back at the key moments from the issuing of an arrest warrant back in 2010.

Making batteries from glass bottles

Researchers at the University of California have used waste glass bottles to create nanosilicon anodes for high-performance lithium-ion batteries. The batteries will extend the range of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and provide m

Arrival of American troops to northern Syrian countryside

The U.S. Military confirmed on March 4 that American troops, including special forces, deployed to the Syrian Democratic Forces-controlled city of Manbij in northern Syria following a series of nearby clashes between Turkish-backed Syrian rebels and US-backed SDF forces.

Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume

Oceans are critical in protecting the Earth, but how do we protect the oceans? The Environmental Protection Agency is collecting data to better understand the problem of ocean acidification and help protect human health and the environment.

French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

A knife-wielding man attacked French soldiers on patrol near the Louvre Museum in Paris on Friday in what officials described as a suspected terror attack. The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times.