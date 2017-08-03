World

He stopped the WannaCry cyber attack. Now he’s been detained by the FBI, reports say

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

August 03, 2017 2:01 PM

Marcus Hutchins, better known by the handle MalwareTech, stopped the spread of the WannaCry cyber attack in May. Now, reports say he has been arrested in Las Vegas by the FBI, but it’s unclear why.

Motherboard reports that a detainee called Marcus Hutchins, 23, was being held at the Henderson Detention Center in Nevada early on Thursday, but has already been moved.

More than $140,000 worth of digital currency bitcoin was moved from accounts linked to that cyber attack, CNN Money reported early Thursday. Cybersecurity experts have linked the hack to North Korea.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing
London high-rise apartment fire leaves at least 12 dead 0:36

London high-rise apartment fire leaves at least 12 dead
UK Prime Minister May says she'll form new government 0:47

UK Prime Minister May says she'll form new government

View More Video