He stopped the WannaCry cyber attack. Now he’s been detained by the FBI, reports say

Marcus Hutchins, better known by the handle MalwareTech, stopped the spread of the WannaCry cyber attack in May. Now, reports say he has been arrested in Las Vegas by the FBI, but it’s unclear why.
Motherboard reports that a detainee called Marcus Hutchins, 23, was being held at the Henderson Detention Center in Nevada early on Thursday, but has already been moved.
More than $140,000 worth of digital currency bitcoin was moved from accounts linked to that cyber attack, CNN Money reported early Thursday. Cybersecurity experts have linked the hack to North Korea.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
