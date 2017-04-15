World

April 15, 2017 1:16 PM

World’s oldest person dies at 117, doctor says

ROME (AP) – An Italian doctor says Emma Morano, at 117 the world’s oldest person, has died in her home in northern Italy.

Dr. Carlo Bava told The Associated Press by telephone that Morano’s caretaker called him to say the woman had passed away Saturday afternoon while sitting in an armchair in her home in Verbania, a town on Lake Maggiore.

Bava said he had last paid his nearly-daily call on Morano on Friday. He says “she thanked me and held my hand” as usual.

Morano, born on Nov. 29, 1899, was also believed to have been the last surviving person in the world who was born in the 1800s.

World's oldest person turns 117 in Italy

Italy's Emma Morano, the world's oldest living person, marked her 117th birthday on Nov. 29, 2016, blowing out all the candles on her cake.

The Associated Press

 

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

"Mother of all bombs" (MOAB) test detonation

View More Video

Nation & World Videos