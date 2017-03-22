London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

Rio de Janeiro tries to readjust to normalcy after a hectic lead up to the Olympic games. Daily life has resumed, with all the pleasure and challenges it brings. A lot was put on hold, and the city still must host the Paralympic Games beginning on Sept. 7th.
The British people have decided to leave the European Union. As it defines the next chapter in its relationship with the EU, NATO Secretary General says that the United Kingdom's position in NATO will remain unchanged.
Subsistence fishermen at the Cojimar port outside of Havana, Cuba, say they have seen a serious decline in marine populations. They blame overfishing by foreign ships, pollution and warming waters, and call on the United States and Cuba to ramp up their collaboration restore balance in the 90 miles of sea separating the former adversaries.
It started with a playful video challenge between the royal family and the Obamas, and now Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants in on the Invictus Game challenge. The five-day tournament includes competitors from several countries including the U.S. and the U.K., and will be held in Orlando, Florida May 8 - 12.
Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro delivered a speech Tuesday at the close of the VII Cuban Communist Party congress acknowledging his advanced age of nearly 90-years-old. He bid his final farewell, but urged leaders to help his ideas survive.
The U.S. military has had a presence on the island of Okinawa since 1945. Long after the end of World War II, the small island has continued to be a strategic position for the United States and its allies, and a dispute has raged for more than 20 years over the Futenma base in Ginowan city. (Tiffany Tompkins-Condie, Adam Ashton and Natalie Fertig)
As part of China's pledge to double trade with Latin America by 2020, Chinese company Chinalco expanded its mining operation high in the Central Andes near the town of Morococha. This expansion forced Chinalco to build a new town and relocate its residents.