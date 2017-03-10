‘Why couldn’t you just keep your knees together?’ judge asks. Now he's an ex-judge

2:45 Chernobyl: 30 years later Pause

1:06 Sacramento State test drives autonomous car to transport students

2:15 White House on healthcare bill: 'This isn't getting jammed through'

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser