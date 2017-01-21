Worldwide, people rally in support of Women's March on Washington

1:08 Life after the Olympics Pause

1:17 Americans protest Trump presidency

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes

2:44 Trump asks guests if he should keep tweeting, dances to 'My Way'

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

1:08 The president’s backbone

1:08 Mike Pompeo will take Trump's lead on national security

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day