As gun law debates rage, most agree ‘you cannot legislate evil’

What would you do if a shooter suddenly opened fire? Watch these survival tips The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department created various reenactments of live shooter scenarios, to demonstrate what bystanders can do to maximize their chances of survival. WARNING: This video contains graphic content of violent nature. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department created various reenactments of live shooter scenarios, to demonstrate what bystanders can do to maximize their chances of survival. WARNING: This video contains graphic content of violent nature. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

