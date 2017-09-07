More boos for Dianne Feinstein from California’s left – do they signal 2018 trouble?

More Videos 0:34 Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ Pause 0:45 Bannon out days after Trump defended him 2:16 Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday 1:59 Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:44 Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 0:48 10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 2:13 Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump 6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 1:20 Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Aug. 29, 2017 appeared at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, and said Donald Trump may be a good president over time. “The question is whether he can learn and change. If so, I believe he can be a good president.” She was booed at some stages of her talk with former Rep. Ellen Tauscher. She would not answer questions about whether she will seek re-election next year. Video courtesy of the Commonwealth Club. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Aug. 29, 2017 appeared at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, and said Donald Trump may be a good president over time. “The question is whether he can learn and change. If so, I believe he can be a good president.” She was booed at some stages of her talk with former Rep. Ellen Tauscher. She would not answer questions about whether she will seek re-election next year. Video courtesy of the Commonwealth Club. Commonwealth Club

