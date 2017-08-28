Who is encouraging Haitians to cross the border? Canada wants to know.

More Videos 1:36 Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? Pause 2:53 Trump rallies base in Arizona 0:45 Bannon out days after Trump defended him 1:20 Old fallout shelters have been getting renewed interest lately due to North Korea's missile tests. But can those shelters be used? 1:59 Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 0:48 10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 2:12 McCaskill on debt ceiling debate, Steve Bannon 6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 1:20 Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 1:04 Travis Allen bashes 'liberal elite' in California Legislature Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Canadian man looks on as immigrants stream across the Roxham Road border crossing Ricky Caya looks on as immigrants from around the world stream from the United States into Canada in upstate New York. Ricky Caya looks on as immigrants from around the world stream from the United States into Canada in upstate New York. Al Diaz Miami Herald

Ricky Caya looks on as immigrants from around the world stream from the United States into Canada in upstate New York. Al Diaz Miami Herald