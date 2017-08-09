Why jailers aren’t being held accountable for inmate deaths

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:45 Young South Koreans find their political voice Pause 1:36 Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 3:09 Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:03 How the dams have changed Lewiston 2:10 'They just treated her like trash' 2:01 Trump: CEO-in-Chief? 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 2:01 Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 1:20 Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email In 2007, detention officers found Timothy Allen Maynard hanging in a cell in Guilford County. Maynard had a history of depression, and his death was ruled a suicide. But official reviews of his death noted something so unusual that it hasn't turned up in any other jail suicide reviewed by The News & Observer: Maynard's hands were tied behind his back. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

