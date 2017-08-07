51 NC jail inmates have died in past five years after poor supervision from jailers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:09 Trump announces the RAISE Act Pause 2:01 Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 3:03 How the dams have changed Lewiston 6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 1:20 Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 1:04 Travis Allen bashes 'liberal elite' in California Legislature 1:42 Lobbyist Amy Jenkins represents cannabis clients 2:38 Florida leads nation in disenfranchising former felons 2:10 Hurricane Katrina + 10: Community server Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The family of Patrick O'Malley wonders why he was held in a restraining chair for nine hours while he was under arrest in the Carteret County jail in 2015. He was found dead in the jail after the incident. A state report shows he was held too long in the chair. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

