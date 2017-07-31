‘Hurry up and die’: Threats, racism intensify against California officials

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests Pause 1:20 Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 1:04 Travis Allen bashes 'liberal elite' in California Legislature 1:42 Lobbyist Amy Jenkins represents cannabis clients 2:38 Florida leads nation in disenfranchising former felons 2:10 Hurricane Katrina + 10: Community server 1:54 Hurricane Katrina + 10: Schooner captain 2:00 Hurricane Katrina + 10: Family reunited 2:23 Hurricane Katrina + 10: Police Chief 2:36 Hurricane Katrina + 10: Katrina baby Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A fervent group of Trump supporters, who disrupt Democratic town halls and other political forums in Southern California, called Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León an “anchor baby” and “illegal alien scumbag” at a Latino summit in May at UC Riverside. Gary Gileno

