NC Gov. Cooper: No offshore oil drilling in the Atlantic Ocean

North Carolina’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that his administration will oppose opening up Atlantic Ocean waters to offshore oil-and-gas drilling. Cooper’s decision reverses the state’s policy under former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, who urged federal officials to promote energy exploration in ocean waters to help the nation achieve energy independence.
Making his announcement from Fort Macon State Park in coastal Carteret County, Cooper said the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality will submit its anti-drilling arguments to the U.S. Department of Interior on Friday. Cooper said offshore energy exploration poses risks of oil spills to local ecosystems, tourist economies and the commercial fishing industry, but added that North Carolina workers and ports would see few benefits from drilling in federal ocean waters miles offshore.
“I can sum it up in four words: Not off our coast,” Cooper said. “It is simply not worth the risk.”
President Barack Obama had declared Atlantic and Arctic waters off-limits for future offshore energy drilling, but in April President Donald Trump issued an executive order to resume federal reviews for offshore drilling prospects.
The position of a governor is given greater deference than ordinary public comments, because state support is one of eight factors weighed by the Department of Interior in deciding whether to allow offshore energy exploration. Other factors inlcude interest from energy companies, environmental sensitivity, and the location of the drill pads in relation to the nation’s energy markets.
South Carolina’s Republican governor, Henry McMasters, has repeatedly expressed opposition to offshore drilling. Virgnia’s Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe has expressed support for offshore drilling, as long as his state receives a share of the royalties generated from drilling activity.
Offshore drilling on the East Coast and West Coast has been been banned in this country for decades out of environmental concern, and opening up ocean waters to energy exploration would take years. High-profile accidents, like the Exxon Valdez in 1989 and Deepwater Horizon in 2010, continue to keep the risk in the public eye, but supporters point to the economic benefits of bringing a major industry to economically strained communities.
David McGowan, executive director of the N.C. Petroleum Council, denounced Cooper’s stance as based on politics rather than science.
“It is disappointing that Governor Cooper is appealing to groups who are opposing important scientific research,” McGowan said in a statement. “He is making this decision before the necessary research can be conducted to better understand our offshore resource potential.”
Friday is the deadline for public comments on allowing seismic testing, a form of preliminary surveying for potential energy reserves using airguns, a process that environmental advocates say cause harm to whales and other sea life.
A separate public comment period on federal leases to allow drilling closes in August.
The Interior Department said that the seismic surveys are needed to identify potential energy resources in the Outer Continental Shelf, which hasn’t been assessed for energy potential in more than three decades.
Cooper noted that the BP oil spill caused by the Deepwater Horizon accident in 2010 in the Gulf Coast cost more than $60 billion in cleanup and economic recovery. Cooper also said that the nation is awash in cheap natural gas, while renewables like solar power are undergoing rapid advancement.
More than 30 coastal communities in the state have passed resolutions opposing offshore drilling, Cooper noted. Two counties – Carteret and Brunswick – passed resolutions in 2015 in favor of offshore energy exploration when the Obama Administration was reviewng the issue.
