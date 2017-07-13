Thousands of Florida felons wait decades to regain the right to vote

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests Pause 1:04 Travis Allen bashes 'liberal elite' in California Legislature 1:42 Lobbyist Amy Jenkins represents cannabis clients 2:10 Hurricane Katrina + 10: Community server 1:54 Hurricane Katrina + 10: Schooner captain 2:00 Hurricane Katrina + 10: Family reunited 2:23 Hurricane Katrina + 10: Police Chief 2:36 Hurricane Katrina + 10: Katrina baby 1:46 Hurricane Katrina + 10: The coroner 2:03 Hurricane Katrina + 10: Biloxi survivor Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email ​Adam McCracken, a Winter Springs clinical psychologist, received the restoration of his civil rights from Gov. Rick Scott and the Cabinet on June 15. McCracken and his wife, Renee, testified about why restoration of his rights was so important. The Florida Channel

​Adam McCracken, a Winter Springs clinical psychologist, received the restoration of his civil rights from Gov. Rick Scott and the Cabinet on June 15. McCracken and his wife, Renee, testified about why restoration of his rights was so important. The Florida Channel