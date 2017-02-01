A serial thief got out of jail. The next thing he stole would be his last

Less than 24 hours after Vincent Foreman got out of jail, he stole a cop car and drove to his death.
Foreman, 28, slid behind the driver’s seat of a marked police car on Saturday afternoon while the officer was investigating an unrelated call near Southwest 16th Street and 107th Avenue. He took off, speeding East on Southwest 24th Street.
At some point, Foreman lost control of the patrol car, swerved into oncoming traffic and glanced off a Honda Civic. He spun directly into the path of a Chevy Suburban, which T-boned him. The police car crumpled and burst into flames, sending worried neighbors running, hoses from their yard in tow.
As bystanders tried to douse the flames, the Suburban’s driver, Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez, cared for the passengers of his car — his injured wife and children. All three were hospitalized in serious condition.
Giselle Rodriguez, 29, broke her femur and tibia and underwent wrist surgery, she tweeted Monday. The couple’s sons, 8-year-old Sean Rodriguez Jr. and 2-year-old Zikiel, were stable. One of the kids got stitches and a cast.
“We are so grateful to be alive!” she tweeted.
Foreman died in the car. His latest stint in jail, for two counts of felony petit theft and resisting arrest in September, ended Jan. 27, according to Miami-Dade County jail records. The most recent arrest documents indicate he was homeless.
He spent two years in state prison for armed home robbery, and then was jailed several times after petit theft convictions.
Police aren’t releasing any information about how the patrol car was stolen.
