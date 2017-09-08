Hurricane Center: Latest Irma coverage

Hurricane Irma is nearing the United States, and McClatchy newsrooms from Miami to Macon to Myrtle Beach are tracking the storm and making sure you have the information you need to remain safe.
- What’s the latest track?
- Where can I find gas?
- If you’re evacuating to a shelter, read this
- Will your insurance company be strong enough for Irma?
- How can I help people affected by Irma?
Florida
Time is running out to flee Irma, but if you go, here’s where the traffic is.
Where can I take shelter (and are my pets welcome)?
You’ve filled your bathtub with water, now what? (Hint: Don’t drink it.)
Georgia
What roads will be open (and closed) for evacuation?
South Carolina
Should I still evacuate now that we’re barely in the cone?
What sort of storm surge will the Grand Strand get?
Trying to escape Irma? Hotels are filling up fast
Caution: ‘You never know where a hurricane is going to go’
North Carolina
Hurricane Irma is tracking west, what does that mean for the Triangle?
