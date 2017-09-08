McClatchy Hurricane Center

Hurricane Center: Latest Irma coverage

By Julie Moos and Lori Mirrer

September 08, 2017 12:48 PM

Hurricane Irma is nearing the United States, and McClatchy newsrooms from Miami to Macon to Myrtle Beach are tracking the storm and making sure you have the information you need to remain safe.

 
Heavy traffic traveling northbound on Interstate 75 moves slowly, as a major evacuation has begun in preparation for Hurricane Irma. Mike Stewart / AP

Florida

Am I in an evacuation zone?

Time is running out to flee Irma, but if you go, here’s where the traffic is.

Where can I take shelter (and are my pets welcome)?

You’ve filled your bathtub with water, now what? (Hint: Don’t drink it.)

Georgia

What roads will be open (and closed) for evacuation?

What shelters are open?

What’s open and closed?

South Carolina

Should I still evacuate now that we’re barely in the cone?

What sort of storm surge will the Grand Strand get?

What’s open and closed?

Trying to escape Irma? Hotels are filling up fast

Caution: ‘You never know where a hurricane is going to go’

North Carolina

What’s expected in Charlotte?

Hurricane Irma is tracking west, what does that mean for the Triangle?

