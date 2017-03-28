Why Trump’s rollback of Obama rules won’t do much for coal country

President Donald Trump campaigned on putting coal miners back to work, and on Tuesday, he delivered a promised rollback of Obama administration regulations considered detrimental to the industry.
However, Trump’s actions will bring minimal benefit to the coal-producing regions that helped him win the White House, according to the government’s own projections.
Power companies were already moving away from coal and toward cleaner energy sources because of ongoing economic trends. Cheap natural gas produced by hydraulic fracturing has displaced numerous coal-fired power plants.
Individual states have been aggressive at developing renewable energy. Reliably Republican strongholds such as Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas generate an increasing amount of electricity from wind. The cost of wind and solar energy has come down, due in part to government subsidies.
Coal’s supporters said Trump’s actions would revive struggling regions from Wyoming to Appalachia.
“The miners and owners are very bullish on this,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday.
“Today’s executive order is good news for coal communities,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, said on the Senate floor Tuesday.
“You know what this says?” Trump asked a group of coal miners who appeared with him at the Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday when he signed the orders overturning the Obama policies. “It says you are going back to work.”
But even without the Obama-era regulations in place, the trend away from coal is likely to continue. Tom Sanzillo, director of finance for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, a group that supports a transition away from coal, said neither utility companies nor public service commissions were clamoring to build new coal plants.
“We don’t see any utility adding new coal to their rate base,” Sanzillo said.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts only a slight increase overall in coal production across the country through 2040 without the Clean Power Plan, President Barack Obama’s signature climate change initiative.
The agency projects that Appalachian and western coal would decline, and all of the increase would come from the Illinois basin, which includes parts of Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. Those producers use a mining technique that produces more coal with fewer workers, making it unlikely to boost employment.
“Over time, the industry has been able to mine more coal with less workers,” Sanzillo said.
Trump also ended a temporary moratorium on new leases for coal mining on federal lands instituted last year under his predecessor.
The leasing moratorium primarily affected coal production in Wyoming and Montana. Ending it will do nothing to help increase production in regions like southern Illinois or eastern Kentucky.
“We see zero employment impact,” Sanzillo said.
With Trump’s actions, total U.S. coal production will stabilize at around 800 million tons a year, down from nearly 1.2 billion tons in 2008, according to government data.
Appalachian coal would still decline by 50 million tons a year, however, and western coal by 31 million tons. The Illinois Basin would make up for the decline with an increase of 86 million tons a year.
Appalachian states, including Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, employ more miners than any other region and have felt the impact of coal’s decline more sharply.
A more immediate problem: More than 22,000 retired coal miners face losing their health benefits at the end of April unless Congress enacts a permanent fix.
“I hope the president is as focused on the coal miners’ pensions and healthcare as he is in making them promises that aren’t going to come to fruition in terms of a big uptick in coal miners’ jobs,” said Sen. Clarie McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat.
Stuart Leavenworth and Bryan Lowry of the Kansas City Star contributed to this article.
Curtis Tate: 202-383-6018, @tatecurtis
