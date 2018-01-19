That couch potato at his game console? He might be making millions

More Videos 0:44 Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error Pause 1:49 Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman 2:20 Trump to NRA: ‘I will never ever let you down’ 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington 1:12 Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 3:27 Amid Mueller investigation, White House statements on Comey intensify 3:54 Democrats are "opposing a bill that they don't oppose," says White House budget director as shutdown looms 1:59 Cory Booker to DHS secretary: 'Your silence and your amnesia is complicity' 0:42 California needs to prepare for recession, Jerry Brown says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Want to turn a hobby into a six-figure career? For gamers, here's an esports career guide More than a quarter-million people follow Tim MacRae, as “Timmac,” on a platform called Twitch. Thanks to these fans, the professional esports athlete turned a gamer hobby into a career. Here, he offers insight into how playing video games can translate into a six-figure salary. More than a quarter-million people follow Tim MacRae, as “Timmac,” on a platform called Twitch. Thanks to these fans, the professional esports athlete turned a gamer hobby into a career. Here, he offers insight into how playing video games can translate into a six-figure salary. Alex Kormann/Charlotte Observer

