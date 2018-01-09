How Democrats plan to sell Trump’s wall

More Videos 1:32 Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' Pause 0:26 Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York 2:06 Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment 2:34 Senator Claire McCaskill calls out Josh Hawley to quit hiding behind Washington insiders 3:19 The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 1:56 Senate Russia inquiry has expanded 1:51 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:24 Understanding H-1B Visas 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 1:31 Pence swears in two new senators Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP

Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP