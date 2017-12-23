She wanted a job and said California senator invited her home. He fired aides who knew.

A Sacramento Bee investigation into harassment at the state capitol
California Sen. Tony Mendoza repeatedly invited home a young woman who wanted a job and employs a district director with a felony record, according to several sources who confirmed reports to the Senate Rules Committee.
Mendoza fired three aides as allegations were reported to the committee. Senate officials late Thursday vehemently denied any connection.
Multiple sources told The Sacramento Bee that Mendoza, D-Artesia, invited the young woman back to his place to review resumes, including hers, on the night of a party at the nightclub Mix Downtown. The woman worked as a fellow in his office through a prestigious Sacramento State program that places graduates in legislative offices for 11 months.
Read the story that prompted an investigation into statehouse harassment.
Comments